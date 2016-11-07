Tim Griffin to take on festival's main stage in 2017

WINNER: Tim Griffin won Battle of the Bands and will perform on the main stage at the 2017 Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

IT WAS a dream come true for Tim Griffin when he won the national round of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Battle of the Bands competition over the weekend.

The Townsville based Blues artist performed solo alongside acts from all over the country before taking out the title.

Griffin competed against a range of talent from Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Wollongong, Tamworth and Melbourne.

This year's results panned out a little differently, with it being the first time in the festival's history where the judging panel could not decide on a clear winner.

It was consequently decided that two acts would take out the title equally meaning Newcastle based band In Motion were named overall band winner for the festival.

With his win, Griffin will now perform on the main stage at the 2017 Airlie Beach Festival of Music alongside the other headline acts.

To find out more about him visit his website www.timgriffinblues.com.au.