Time to speak out on waste management

NOW is the time for Whitsunday residents to have their say on the future of waste management in our region.

Whitsunday Regional Council will open public displays to inform their approach going forward.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said feedback will play a role in shaping the Council's priorities over the next five years.

"I encourage everyone to get involved and stop by the public displays next week, or jump online and answer the short survey on our consultation website, Your Say Whitsunday," he said.

"Are you passionate about kerbside recycling? Do you want to a change in the levels of service provided? Do you think the fee and charges structure needs to be simplified?"

Public displays will be held at Cannonvale Shopping Centre 12pm-2pm November 21, 10am to 3pm November 23 and 12pm-2pm November 23.

Bowen residents can have their say at Centre Point Plaza 12pm to 2pm November 22.

The draft strategy will be available for viewing online until 5pm Friday 2 December at http://yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au