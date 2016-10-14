Time to stop sexual violence

STOP VIOLENCE: Stacy Harvey being stamped with a Dance Against Violence stamp by security guard Matthew Rowley.

OCTOBER brings yet another issue in the Whitsundays to the forefront - sexual violence.

In a bid to raise awareness for Sexual Violence Awareness Month, Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service is hosting several initiatives throughout October.

Senior practitioner at WCCS Mandy Coles said in our region alone, 20% of children were affected by child sexual assault.

She said one in six people were affected by sexual assault in general - both men and women.

"We see so many people walk through these doors who are affected by sexual assault,” she said. "As much as the statistics indicate that a quarter of people report or disclose sexual assault, we still see far too many.”

Yesterday afternoon, the WCCS held a Clothesline Project workshop as one of their initiatives.

Youths were encouraged to create their own artwork on a t-shirt each of which will be displayed at the Airlie Beach markets and in other areas of the region as of next week.

Local nightclub, Mama Africa is also taking a stand, taking part in the Dance Against Violence stamp initiative and displaying "No More” posters inside.

Each person who walks through the nightclub doors will be marked with a stamp.

"It's something we like to help out with every year,” Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said.

On Thursday, October 20 WCCS and PCYC will welcome the author of 21 Days for a Happy Family, Justin Coulson who will discuss positive parenting.

For adult survivors of childhood sexual assault, the Discoveries II group work program is held every Monday from 10.30am -12.30pm to assist with challenging secrecy, silencing, isolation, shame and guilt. The initiatives are a collaborative approach with WCCC, Whitsunday police, Whitsunday PCYC, the hospital and nightclubs.

For help services, contact 1800737732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.

For more information, call WCCS on 49462999.