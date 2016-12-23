Tips to keep the holidays healthy

THE Enliven team has come together to share their ideas and tips on how to stay happy and healthy this Christmas holiday period.

How to keep your holidays truly enlivened:

Destress

IT'S time to rid your body of all the worries of a busy 2016 with a quality massage.

Let go of the old

BRING in the new you in style with an exfoliating dry skin brushing.

Nourish yourself

TRY a bodywrap indulgence to remind yourself that you are worth it.

Get ready

FACE the new year with our rejuvenating organic facial.

Totally unwind

TAKE a step back and feel the change with a relaxing hot stone massage.

Put your best foot forward

TAKE the next step with our foot fetish treatment or brighten those toes with a pedicure.

"While what we offer makes a wonderful, thoughtful gift for people you care about, don't forget that you are special too,” Enliven owner and massage therapist Tracy Seib said.

The Enliven team of Ms Seib, beauty therapist Lorna Engelbrecht and massage and beauty therapist Tracy McNichol will have you relaxed and ready to tackle the new year as the best you you can possibly be.

Located at the beautiful Shingley Beach Resort the team at Enliven prides themselves on their personal service. Enliven focuses on putting the emphasis on you.

"We have quite a big local client base. From the moment you walk in the door, it's all about you, we're not rushing you in and out,” Ms Engelbrecht said.

The team at Enliven offer a personalised and hands on treatment that doesn't use machines and focuses on giving you the ultimate relaxing experience.

"Whatever your plans for Christmas, make sure you are on Santa's 'nice' list and look after yourself in the new year,” Ms Seib said.

"Best wishes from the girls at Enliven. May all your wishes come true.”