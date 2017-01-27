Top 5 lunch box choices for school

Fresh fruit

WITH kids having their first week back at school, be sure to pack lunch box essentials for a healthy body and mind.

Apples, bananas, peaches, kiwi fruit and strawberries are the perfect fuel to keep motivation levels high in the classroom.

A lunch box isn't complete without at least two serves of fruit.

Sushi

KIDS love to have a delicious snack in their lunch box as much as anyone else.

A sushi roll delivers not just as a tasty snack, but is a cheap and healthy alternative to less desirable food groups.

With so many sushi varieties to choose from, you can mix it up so the kids can eat something new every day.

Pasta

WHETHER your preference is spiral, penne, fettucine or macaroni, there are endless lunch options to choose from.

Tuna pasta salad is one option firming as a hot favourite among parents.

Quick, easy and light on the hip pocket, this dish is a treat for the taste buds when served with beans, tomato and fresh parsley.

Cheese pack

FEW things inspire a smile quite like a cheesy snack.

So be sure to include a light snack to accompany a balanced lunch.

Cheese sticks, crackers, or sandwiches are cracking ideas worth a try.

Muesli Bar

AS FAR as nutritious snacks go, muesli bars are a go-to option for any parent hoping to get the best out of their young bright kids.

Home-made options are sure to offer kids a healthy snack.

Be sure to check the nutritional information if bought ready-made.