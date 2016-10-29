Top 5 reader's retail therapy hotspots

COLOURFUL: Proserpine's Colour Me Crazy owner Robin Shelbourne says the shop is a tourist attraction itself.

We posed a question to our readers last week to determine what their favourite retail therapy experiences in the Whitsunday region.

Listed below is your verdict.

Colour Me Crazy

ACCORDING to our readers, few shops offer a better retail therapy experience than Colour Me Crazy.

One step into this store will reveal the famous Colour Me Crazy experience, with a unique range of fashions, jewellery, plants soaps, cushions, blankets, wine glasses and so much more. The store prides itself on providing an authentic shopping experience.

Urban Village

Coming a close second, Urban Village strikes a chord with customers, which keeps them coming back.

Boasting exceptional customer service, reasonable prices and a large range of high quality products, this is the place to be for any of your home ware needs.

Beachworx

Beachworx is a clear favourite fashion hot spot for our readers.

Located in Airlie Beach Main Street and Cannonvale Plaza, you can't walk past the great range of surfing and trending apparel on sale.

PAYA

When it comes to women's fashion the PAYA boutique fashion store has you sorted.

PAYA prides itself on its ability to adapt to the times and maintain consistently sophisticated style.

Situated at Shingley Beach, near Abell Point Marina, you will be sure to find anything you are looking for.

Airlie Beach Markets

The Airlie Beach Markets promotes the life and soul of the Whitsundays. Held every Saturday from 7am-1 pm, the markets never fail to offer customers a wide variety of great food and local produce. It's no surprise our readers just love to make the most of this relaxing environment.