Top five customer service businesses

ProTech Whitsundays

TAKING the top spot for local businesses with the best customer service this week is ProTech Whitsundays.

Run by Paul Ellis and Paul Richardson, the business specialises in electronic repairs, CCTV and HD covert spy camera security, smoke detector installations and fire safety compliance audits and tactile indicator installations.

Shuckz Oyster & Champagne Bar

STILL fairly new to Airlie Beach, Shuckz Oyster & Champagne Bar was a popular choice among readers.

Located on the main street, Shuckz offers oysters shucked to order, fresh appetisers, exquisite champagnes, wines, top-shelf spirits and liqueurs, all served with a smile.

Autopro Cannonvale

AT AUTOPRO Cannonvale, customers are sure to be met with friendly and knowledgeable service from extensively trained staff.

Staff offer quality advice backed up with product support and competitive pricing on all things auto.

The Coffee Club

LOCATED at Port of Airlie with a stunning view is The Coffee Club.

With friendly service and high-quality food, it's a great choice for a memorable dining experience.

Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks at the restaurant.

Master Butchers & MBW on the Barbie

IF YOU'RE after top-quality meat and service, then Master Butchers & MBW on the Barbie is the place to go.

Located on the corner of Stewart Dr as well as at Whitsunday Shopping Centre, the range and quality of meat will have you rushing back for more.