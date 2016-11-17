Top junior karate competitors excel in kata results

MAKIN' THE GRADE: The Whitsunday karate competitors at the tournament hosted by Shihan Trevor Field at the Beaconsfield State School.

KARATE: On November 5, more than 50Kyokushin Karate members from Team Whitsunday smashed out some competitive katas in the first Australian Kata in the only tournament hosted by Shihan Trevor Field at Beaconsfield State School.

A kata is a sequence of blocks, kicks and punches from one or more stances, involving movement forward, backward and to the sides. The number of movements and their sequence are very specific.

The Cannonvale and Proserpine teams went exceptionally well, executing the techniques with precision.

"They walked away with fantastic results," Shihan Wayne Hinschen said.

Sensei Belinda Woodham added: "All of our members that attended put in 100% and we are very proud of their efforts."

Proserpine results:

Wade Johns, 1st, 17 years and above 5th-3rd kyu.

Hunter Thrupp, 2nd, 17years and above 5th-3rd kyu.

Jacob Farrell, 2nd, 14-16years 5th-3rd kyu.

Joel Crook, 1st, 11-13 years 5th-3rd kyu.

Imogen Tulk, 2nd, 11-13years 8th-6th kyu.

Libby Cornish, 1st, 11-13years white to 9th kyu.

Summer Johns, 1st, eight- 10 years white to 9th kyu.

Jake Johns, 1st, seven years and under white to 9th kyu and encouragement award.

Penny Farrell and Libby Cornish, 2nd, 11-13 years white to 9th kyu, pair kata.

Cannonvale results:

Ryan Stephens, 1st, 14-16years 5th-3rd kyu.

Rhys Gravelle, 2nd, 14-16years 8th-6th kyu.

Liam Tomas, 2nd, 11-13years 5th-3rd kyu.

Nate Harrison, 1st, eight-10 years 8th-6th kyu.

Kade Harrison, 2nd, seven and under white to 9th kyu.

Liam Stephens and Ryan Stephens, 1st, 3rd kyu and above, pair kata.

Sebastian Heatley and Jack Wilson, 2nd, 3rd kyu and above, pair kata.

Liam Tomas and Jonathan Heatley, 1st, 6th-4th kyu, pair kata.