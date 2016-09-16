Top tipper wins again

A SECOND chance prize draw saw a second hit of luck for Jubilee Tavern's Craig Bradley.
At a small gathering at Sorrento last night, Mr Bradley took out first place in the Whitsunday Times NRL Footy Tipping competition just weeks after winning the initial prize.
With a grand total of 135 points recorded this season, Mr Bradley has won himself a second lot of tickets to the NRL Grand Final Clash, flights, accommodation and a boat cruise.
After hearing his name called once again, Mr Bradley said it was "unexpected" and "pretty lucky".
"I thought I was lucky before but now I feel even more lucky," he said.
"It's all a real luck of the draw."
The Cowboys fan attended the Grand Final last year and he said he was excited to be in the stadium again.
Runner-up was Michael Kavanagh followed by Lindsay Altmann, Joel Norris, Chris Bonyoung and Patrick Morrissey.
