Top tipper wins again

WINNER: Craig Bradley from Jubilee Tavern has won the Whitsunday Times NRL footy competition second chance prize draw.Photo Inge Hansen / Whitsunday Times.

A SECOND chance prize draw saw a second hit of luck for Jubilee Tavern's Craig Bradley.

At a small gathering at Sorrento last night, Mr Bradley took out first place in the Whitsunday Times NRL Footy Tipping competition just weeks after winning the initial prize.

With a grand total of 135 points recorded this season, Mr Bradley has won himself a second lot of tickets to the NRL Grand Final Clash, flights, accommodation and a boat cruise.

After hearing his name called once again, Mr Bradley said it was "unexpected" and "pretty lucky".

"I thought I was lucky before but now I feel even more lucky," he said.

"It's all a real luck of the draw."

The Cowboys fan attended the Grand Final last year and he said he was excited to be in the stadium again.

Runner-up was Michael Kavanagh followed by Lindsay Altmann, Joel Norris, Chris Bonyoung and Patrick Morrissey.