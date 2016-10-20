Touch carnival ready for biggest weekend

TOUCH: The 2016 Whitsunday Touch Carnival is on again this Saturday as junior and senior teams from around the Whitsundays including Mackay and Bowen lace up the boots.

Six senior teams have nominated with two from Mackay, three local teams and a team from Hamilton Island.

There are also four junior teams for the first time this year with two from Bowen, one from Mackay, one from St Catherine's and another one or two teams to be made up from the local competition.

The carnival starts at 9.30am this Saturday at Whitsunday Sportspark and is expected to finish at 3.30pm.

There will be a full canteen available with food and drinks.

Players are welcome to join up until the morning of the competition and can be placed in teams.

"We can always slot players in as teams are always looking for more players,” Whitsunday junior organiser Justin Butler said.

You can visit their Facebook pages to nominate now at Whitsunday Touch or Whitsunday Touch - Juniors page.

"Jump on and sign up,” Butler said.