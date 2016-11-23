29°
Touch teams brave the wet to clinch finals spots

23rd Nov 2016 2:27 PM
STEPPIN': Josh Towle runs the ball for Heatstroke on Monday night.
STEPPIN': Josh Towle runs the ball for Heatstroke on Monday night.

TOUCH: Despite pouring rain, the semi-finals of Whitsunday Touch were played on Monday night, with Wolves, Mischief Crew and Hamorent winning their way into their respective grand finals.

There were also 25 juniors who had fun practising passing drills, red rover and a game.

It will be a big night on December 5 with junior breakup with fun games including sprint races in each age group and a parents vs kids game, and the senior grand finals. All players are welcome to come down for a run with the juniors and watch the finals.

Results: Mischief Crew 6 def Touch & Go 2, Oddballs 10 def Eclipse B 9, Ray White 6 def Airlie Mixed 3, Saints 9 def Eclipse A 5, Hamorent 11 def Sesame Street 4, Wolves def Young Guns via forfeit, Amalgamated 5 def High Flyers 2, Eclipse C 9 def Heatstroke 2.

Draw: 6pm, B-grade, Touch N Go V Oddballs ref Ray White, C-grade, Sesame St V Eclipse C ref Ray White, 6.45pm, A-grade, Ray White V Young Guns ref Sam/Heatstroke/John.

Non-points games: 6.45pm Saints V Airlie Mixed, 7.30pm Heatstroke V Highflyers, Eclipse B V Amalgamated.

