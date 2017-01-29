Touch to get set for first season of 2017

BACK: Whitsunday Touch is set for a return in 2017.

TOUCH: The Whitsunday Touch competition will resume on Monday.

The first season for 2017 will begin with grading games to determine what divisions each team will play.

There will be two games held across Monday, January 30 and Monday, February 6.

The regular season will start on Monday, February 13 with the first Grand Finals to be played on Monday June 19.

They are now taking nominations for A, B and C-grade mixed sides, which feature six players on the field of which two must be girls.

School kids must be turning 13 in 2017 to play seniors. Junior touch will run in semester 4 2017.

The cost is $900 per team (less discount of $20 per school kid up to 5 or $100).

The draw for Monday, January 30:

6pm - All A-grade teams and players

6.30pm - All B-grade teams and players

7pm - All C-grade teams and players

Whitsunday Touch said the first games of the season were more social 25 minute runs so managers can get their teams together and organised for the formal draw the following week.

You can visit the Whitsunday Touch Facebook page for more information.