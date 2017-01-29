31°
News

Touch to get set for first season of 2017

29th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
BACK: Whitsunday Touch is set for a return in 2017.
BACK: Whitsunday Touch is set for a return in 2017. Matthew Newton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TOUCH: The Whitsunday Touch competition will resume on Monday.

The first season for 2017 will begin with grading games to determine what divisions each team will play.

There will be two games held across Monday, January 30 and Monday, February 6.

The regular season will start on Monday, February 13 with the first Grand Finals to be played on Monday June 19.

They are now taking nominations for A, B and C-grade mixed sides, which feature six players on the field of which two must be girls.

School kids must be turning 13 in 2017 to play seniors. Junior touch will run in semester 4 2017.

The cost is $900 per team (less discount of $20 per school kid up to 5 or $100).

The draw for Monday, January 30:

6pm - All A-grade teams and players

6.30pm - All B-grade teams and players

7pm - All C-grade teams and players

Whitsunday Touch said the first games of the season were more social 25 minute runs so managers can get their teams together and organised for the formal draw the following week.

You can visit the Whitsunday Touch Facebook page for more information.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hamilton property surge is here to stay

Hamilton property surge is here to stay

Real Estate Agents are optimistic that there is more scope for growth in the Hamilton Island property market.

Connect to your mind at festival

LOVE THYSELF: Amanda Catelo will host the Aligning Festival which will hit the Whitsunday Sailing Club next week.

The Aligning Festival will be at the Whitsunday Sailing Club

Hamilton resort claims high praise

Hamilton Islands luxury resort, Qualia was included in the top 10 2017 Australian Traveller's Choice Hotels.

The accolades keep coming for Hamilton Island.

Fighting funds for a tragic disease

BLACK BELT: Nick Marsionis during his time training at Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan.

Raffle tickets are being sold to raise money for their student.

Local Partners

Hamilton property surge is here to stay

Real Estate Agents are optimistic that there is more scope for growth in the Hamilton Island property market.

Touch to get set for first season of 2017

BACK: Whitsunday Touch is set for a return in 2017.

Whitsunday Touch getting set for new season.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret. Now he reveals his biggest fear before going in.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

First I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant named

Swapping the Lycra for khaki: Lisa Curry’s heading into the jungle.

The first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant is ...

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Multiple sources report the death of John Hurt

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 All Offers...

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 Auction

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $230,000

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 4 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 4 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Under Contract

Lot 19 Stanley Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Big 1862sqm block, great location, Amazing Price! This beautiful block is almost ... Sold in less than...

Big 1862sqm block, great location, Amazing Price! This beautiful block is almost twice the size of some other land sites in the street; you will feel like you are...

2 Storey, 3 Bedroom + Study Modern Unit

4/5 Kate Street, East Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Meet all your mates at Kate Street, with this modern and spacious 3 bedroom + study, 2 bathroom unit, within walking distance to Mackay CBD and beach. Entry...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $569,000

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!