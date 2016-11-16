Tourism Exchange to expand market

BANDING TOGETHER: The first group of major tourism wholesalers and online travel agents at the Whitsunday Tourism Exchange at Coral Sea Resort yesterday morning.

THE Whitsundays is showing off all it has to offer as representatives from key Australian travel agencies have come to town for the Whitsundays Tourism Exchange.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said the event was an opportunity to build more product and allow more people to easily book in the destination.

"The Whitsunday Tourism Exchange is about bringing together wholesalers and industry and then from that partnership we hope that we'll get more products loaded in the wholesale distribution channels, which will allow people to pre-book for these tours and accommodation in Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne,” he said.

About 23 major tourism wholesalers and online travel agents arrived at Coral Sea Resort for the event yesterday, where they were involved in a series of presentations provided by 36Whitsunday tourism operators.

Tourism Australia industry relations manager Glen Davis said great new products were coming on board and he was impressed by the positivity of local operators. "It seems like we're seeing great results nationally for tourism in Australia and it seems everyone here is taking advantage of that and seeing that growth,” he said.

"They get together and band together and focus on the destination first and building it. As the saying goes, a rising tide brings many boats.”

Renegade Fishing Charters owners Luke and Allira Griffiths were pleased to have the opportunity to network with domestic and international buyers. "It's great to have everyone in the same room and for us, being a small company, it's the kind of exposure we wouldn't be able to get on our own,” Allira said.

Representatives from Booking.com, Tourism Australia, GTA (inbound tour operator and wholesaler), Flight Centre, Helloworld, Expedia, Virgin Australia Holidays and Aoliday attended the event.