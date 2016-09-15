Town plan out to the people

LOOKING AHEAD: An artist's impression of the Airlie Beach main street should the planning scheme be approved.

RESIDENTS can now have their say on the future of the region with the draft town plan out for community consultation until October 14.

The major sticking point during the first consultation was increased building heights, but Mayor Andrew Willcox said this had been addressed.

"We reacted to those (submissions) and we're putting it back out with reduced height limits and now we want people to comment on that," Cr Willcox said.

"Have we gone too far? Haven't we gone far enough?"he said.

Cr Willcox encouraged residents to provide feedback on what they liked in the plan, not just what they did not like.

"If there's something good in there, tell us about it," he said.

"If they don't and other people are against it, we might react to that.

"At the end of the day, we're here to serve the people. We'll do what they want."

Once signed off by the council, the Whitsunday Regional Council Draft Planning Scheme will require State Government approval.

Submissions can be made in person at a Council Customer Service Centre, in writing to PO Box 104, Proserpine, or online at yoursay. whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.

To view the scheme visit the council website and follow the links.