Traveller blogs her love for the Whitsundays

TRAVEL: Anne Mayer loved spending time in the Whitsundays and enjoying the beauty.

THE Whitsundays hosts hundreds of thousands of international and domestic tourists each year, with many falling in love with the pristine beaches and stunning views.

German traveller Anne Mayer, 22, was one of those who became enamoured when she visited last year.

So much so, she decided to write a blog about her visit on a website she created called Anne's Travelbooklet, which is dedicated to her travels.

"I prefer travelling with a backpack, without a detailed plan and with lots of time,” she said on her website.

Titled Sailing to Paradise - The Whitsundays, Anne reveals Whitehaven Beach as the "perfect beach”.

"I've been to quite a few beaches on my travels and I loved many of them but there is this one beach that topped everything: Whitehaven Beach in Australia,” she said.

Commenting on the sand as "incredibly white and soft”, she loved how it could be used to "wash your skin and hair”.

Anne certainly made the most of her visit, enjoying sailing adventures, day trips and plenty of tours.

In her blog, Anne said she was particularly impressed with the marine life.

"I've seen so many great fish, corals and even turtles and reef sharks,” she said.

"The underwater world is really breathtaking and absolutely beautiful!!”

She said her experience was one she would "never forget”.

To read Anne travel booklet visit annestravel booklet.de/en/.