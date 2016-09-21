Triathlon riders 'race of truth'

HEADS DOWN: Martin Gartrell and James Carman in formation on the weekend at the time trials.

TRIATHLON: The time trial or the "race of truth” as it is known amongst cyclists was given a twist on the weekend when the Whitsunday Triathlon Club held its inaugural two-man Team Time Trial.

Thirteen teams were formed and allocated a handicap by club training officer James Carman.

The course was an out and back 30km ride from the outskirts of Proserpine towards Peter Faust Dam and back, allowing all the competitors to gauge their progress as the sought to eat into the leads of the various counterparts.

Leading home the procession was cycling guru Rod Webb and long-time enthusiast Megan Wallis, with the first six teams all home within a minute.

With the competitive season well and truly in full swing, now is the perfect time for those motivated by the recent Colorbond Airlie Beach Triathlon to get involved. With various training sessions, club events, social functions and a number of upcoming events, there is plenty of action for the experienced and the uninitiated.

Next event on the calendar is this weekend's Mackay Triathlon. The event has a number of races including juniors, enticer and Sprint distances, but also features the only Olympic Distance event in the region - a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

For more details, check the club website or Facebook page or contact James Carman on 0400797564 or Steve Jackson on 0408236483.