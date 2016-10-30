28°
Trick or treat at Magnums

30th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
BOOM TIME: Bombs Away are all set to rock Magnums on Saturday.
BOOM TIME: Bombs Away are all set to rock Magnums on Saturday. Contributed.

MAGNUMS are set to celebrate Halloween in style as they welcome party DJ's Bombs Away to dance the night away.

The Halloween party will have prizes for the best dressed in what is sure to be a night not to miss.

Magnum Hotel's famous wet tee competition will follow the duo's set.

The brothers have been lighting up dance floors since 2009, and it didn't take them long to have their singles Super Soaker and Party Bass certified Platinum by ARIA.

Their infectious blend of house and trap always keeps the party on its toes.

The boys have taken the stage at major festivals, including Stereosonic, Future Music and Creamfields.

Prizes, dancing and a wet tee competition at Magnums DJ's Bomb's Away party.

