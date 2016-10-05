Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

THREE backpackers have been sentenced following an incident that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the under-construction Heart Hotel.

Angus Mackintosh, 23, from Scotland, Dylan Mackie, 23, from Scotland, and Alexander Maurer, 24, from Germany, were sentenced in Bowen Magistrates Court last Tuesday for wilful damage.

They were ordered to pay $13,335 each in restitution along with two days in prison already served and had convictions recorded.

The trio entered the construction site of the Heart Hotel on the night of July 30 and went on a rampage that saw damage throughout much of the second floor and shocked the site's builder.

The scene following the Heart Hotel damage.

Bruce Seamer, of Seamer Constructions, said he received the news via a phone call at 5am on July 31.

"Walking through the second floor it was completely smothered with paint on the walls, floor, tiling membrane, everything you could think of,” he said.

"We discovered on the Monday they tried to turn on the main booster valves but they hadn't been connected yet. Had the water came on, we'd probably be replacing quite a lot more. It cost us three to four weeks in time frame. My guys were ropeable. We're pushing a deadline. It's stuff you'd expect from a 10-year-old.”

Originally slated to open on September 1, the damage delayed the opening with owners hopeful it will now open mid-October.

Heart Hotel owner Des Davey said he was pleased with the outcome.

"For once justice prevailed. They get away with vandalism so easily these days,” he said.

"I'm pleased to see the judiciary handled this very well and handled it seriously. An appropriate outcome was achieved.”