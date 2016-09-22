BREAKING: A truck has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE:

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they had received the call at around 8.55am.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews are on scene.

A QAS spokesperson said the driver, a man in his 30s, had suffered a significant laceration to the head but was in a stable condition and his vitals were within normal limits.

The man managed to get himself out of the vehicle.

The truck reportedly slid down an embankment.

INITIAL:

A TRUCK has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy, 2km south of Bloomsbury.

Initial reports indicate a possible entrapment.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene.

Keep updated as more information comes in.