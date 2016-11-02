Truly thrilling win

DOUBLED UP: Gosta Ehrnst and Jan Claxford accepted two awards for Ocean Rafting on Saturday night.

IT'S no secret Ocean Rafting is responsible for plenty of thrills in the Whitsundays and everyone was reminded just how popular the business is on Saturday night.

For owner of 16 years, Jan Claxton, taking home two awards at the Tourism Awards was a "huge surprise”.

"We were against some heavy competition in that category so we were very, very excited,” she said.

The company won its first gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator Category and silver in the Adventure Tourism Category.

"We have seen such significant growth over the past few years, so not only entering the Major Tour and Transport category feels like a huge achievement for us, but to also win gold just makes it even more special,” Ms Claxton said.

"We are extremely proud to be recognised with these two awards and dedicate these wins to our wonderful staff who are the heart and soul of our operation.”

Ocean Rafting has already been awarded at a state and national level and is an entrant in two categories at the upcoming Queensland Tourism Awards.

"We're really excited for the next lot of awards and it'd be lovely if we could just get up on the podium,” Ms Claxton said.