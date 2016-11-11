Try outside the islands for fishing this weekend

SHUTE HARBOUR

There are plenty of bait schools around the inner islands with plenty of grey and spotty mackerel feeding on them. Try small metal slugs, live garfish and small stick baits for best results. Queenfish are also feeding, with best results coming from using live herring unweighted.

FAT TROUT: Dean Allen with a pig of a trout that measured 69cm caught while fishing with Reel Addiction Fishing Charters. Peter Carruthers

ISLANDS

Inner islands have been very hard going because of the water colour, places like Narra and Hook Passage have been fishing okay for mackerel, Queenfish and GTs bottom fishing has been slow.

Outside Hook, Hayman and Whitsunday Islands have been fishing quite well for coral trout, grassy sweetlip and blue tusk fish for those fishing the bottom. Dolphin Point has been fishing quite well for billfish, spanish mackerel and long tail tuna. Mackerel Bay has been producing some very nice mackerel and cobia using metal jigs into the bait schools. Grimson Point is fishing very well for all types of mackerel along with long tail and mack tuna.

AIRLIE ROCK WALLS

Rockwalls have been producing some nice finger mark along with mangrove jack just on daylight with best baits being 1/2 pilchards or live herring. The Ecooda live prawn has been working as the best soft plastic along with Squidgys.

KING QUEEN: While fishing with Reel Addiction Fishing Charters Keith Jenkinson landed this huge queenfish.

REEF

Some nice nannygai and red emperor have been coming in during the week fishing the deeper holes around the reefs. Mackerel have also been biting well on live fusiliers along with some very large cobia. The reef edges are still producing good red throat with the trout still a little slow. For those chasing pelagic GTs are in good numbers around the fusilier bait schools.

RIVERS

With the bigger tides coming up throw in a couple of crab pots. The Proserpine River has been producing some nice King Salmon but not in large numbers, along with grunter and flathead around Wilson Beach and Repulse Bay. Fishing the rocks bars has been producing some good finger mark bream along with mangrove jack.

SPOTTED BEAUTY: Dave Shanks with a fat trout caught while on charter with Reel Addiction Fishing Charters.

DAM

The dam will be very busy this week with a tournament going ahead, the water temperature rising try the sticks early morning with surface stick baits and soft plastics. The main basin has been improving and will continue moving into the moon phase.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World