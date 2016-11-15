TV show features Whitsunday local's photo of supermoon

SUPER SHOT: Summer Mulvey's photo of her daughter, Mia and the supermoon which appeared on The Morning Show this morning.

IT WAS her super shot of the supermoon last night which saw Whitsunday photographer Summer Mulvey's image feature on popular breakfast program, The Morning Show earlier today.

"I was a bit surprised!" she said.

Ms Mulvey runs her own business Summer Rain Photography and said it was her friend who encouraged her to submit her shot.

"A friend tagged me on a Facebook post that (The Morning Show) put up asking for photos of the supermoon so I posted my photo in the comments," she said.

Ms Mulvey took the stunning shot of her daughter, Mia, standing on a ladder and holding a paintbrush below the moon whilst at the beach.

She said the setting of the photo was completely unplanned as the only reason she was at the beach with her kids was due to a client cancelling their photoshoot at the last minute.

"(So) I thought I'd put my kids in the car and head down to the beach," she said.

"I had the ladder in my car from a shoot I did in the (field of) sunflowers so we thought we'd take (the ladder) down to the beach too."

Ms Mulvey has lived in the Whitsundays for 10 years now but only started professional photography two years ago.

When asked if it was one of her favourite photos taken to date she said "well, it seems to get the most attention!"

"My partner said it's one of his favourites," she added.

To view Ms Mulvey's work visit www.facebook.com/SummerRainPhotography/.