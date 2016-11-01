28°
TW welcomes an engaged new board

1st Nov 2016 6:02 PM
MOTIVATED: Tourism Whitsundays Board members, chairperson Al Grundy, treasurer Greg Waites, CEO Craig Turner, deputy chair Nick Hortle and company secretary Andrew Telford .
MOTIVATED: Tourism Whitsundays Board members, chairperson Al Grundy, treasurer Greg Waites, CEO Craig Turner, deputy chair Nick Hortle and company secretary Andrew Telford . Inge Hansen

THERE were some fresh faces at the Tourism Whitsundays Annual General Meeting on Monday with the board coming together for its first meeting as a newly elected team.

With the return of previous board members were new office bearers Naomi McKinnon, owner of Fat Frog Cafe, Jess Bruce from The Wedding Planners, and Coral Sea Resort general manager Greg Waites.

Re-elected for the second term was Jan Claxton from Ocean Rafting and Toni Ward from Whitsunday Jetski Tours.

The five were welcomed by continuing board members Al Grundy from Explore Whitsundays, Andrew Telford from Macrossan and Associates, and Matt Boileau from Hamilton Island.

At the director meeting, Al Grundy was elected as chairperson, with Nick Hortle as deputy chair, Greg Waites as treasurer and Andrew Telford as secretary.

Now chairman for two years, Mr Grundy said he was delighted to accept the position and looked forward to continue the great work set out.

"I would like to make special mention and thanks to the outgoing board members Trevor Rees, David Stielow and Scott Wilkinson,” he said.

"Throughout a very trying 12 months, they have made a significant contribution to the destination during the separation of Whitsundays Marketing and Development Limited.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said it was great to have a strong, robust and passionate board of directors.

"Our team is looking forward to an engaged

board that is enthusiastic and can continue to

drive the organisation to position the destination as one of the best places in

the world to visit,” Mr Turner said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  board meeting newly elected tourism whitsundays

