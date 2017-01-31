30°
Two accidents in less than 24 hours

Jacob Wilson | 31st Jan 2017 9:17 AM
A single vehicle accident happened at the Flame Tree Creek Range in Jubilee Pocket this afternoon.
A single vehicle accident happened at the Flame Tree Creek Range in Jubilee Pocket this afternoon.

THERE have been two single vehicle accidents in the Whitsundays in less than 24 hours.

A man in his 20's was taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable condition after crashing his vehiche in Strathdickie on Gregory Cannon Valley Road at 1.45am this morning.

Yesterday at 3.20pm, a man over-corrected on the Flame Tree Creek range in Jubilee Pocket and slid into the gutter.

No injuries occurred as a result of the crash.

Topics:  accident jubilee pocket proserpine hospital strathdickie

