Two accidents in less than 24 hours

THERE have been two single vehicle accidents in the Whitsundays in less than 24 hours.
A man in his 20's was taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable condition after crashing his vehiche in Strathdickie on Gregory Cannon Valley Road at 1.45am this morning.
Yesterday at 3.20pm, a man over-corrected on the Flame Tree Creek range in Jubilee Pocket and slid into the gutter.
No injuries occurred as a result of the crash.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.