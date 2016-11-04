Ultimate taste test for Coles new burgers

TASTY BURGERS: The Coles food truck will be at Coles in Cannonvale on Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

WANT to be one of the first people in Australia to try Coles' new Ultimate Burger range?

Then head down to Coles in Cannonvale between 10am and 5pm tomorrow to get your free sample when the Coles food truck stops in as part of their national promotional tour.

Event producer at Coles, Jolon Cooke said the five month "epic" tour was a great way to give back to the community and support local businesses.

"Not a lot of brands do this sort of thing so it's great to be able to take it around Australia," he said.

So far, the truck has visited Cairns and Townsville and is currently in Mackay.

Mr Cooke said at each venue, the lines had been "incredibly long".

"We're giving out nearly 2000 burgers a day."

Made with Australian beef with a hint of Pastrami, Mr Cooke said the burgers were a perfect choice for barbecue.

The Coles food truck will be giving out free burgers for the first month and-a-half before giving away their new pizza range and then ending the tour with samples of their new ice-cream range.

The pizza and ice-cream range has already hit the shelves but you can expect the burgers to be available at the end of the promotion in April.

For all the selfie enthusiasts, if you upload a photo at the food truck on Instagram with the hashtag #colesfoodtruck you could win one of 20 $100 vouchers.