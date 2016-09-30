United against sexual violence

OCTOBER is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and services around the Whitsundays are united.

Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Services counsellor Mandy Coles said it was a team effort to deal with sexual violence.

"We work really closely together with the police and the hospital when it comes to sexual assault,” she said.

"It's really important to have a service such as this that we can refer on to, so that individual can get the help they need.”

Proserpine Hospital social worker Draz Stanko said they had specialised services for victims.

"The hospital works in a compassionate and caring manner to ensure that the person's medical needs have been addressed and evidence is safely documented,” she said.

"A couple of doctors are specifically accredited to deal with it and they are the ones that are called in and see to the person, they are then referred to the appropriate service.”

Constable Syrrell Howard had some straightforward advice for people unsure of where to turn to.

"If they have any concerns seek advice from police and we can assist them. Don't leave yourself wondering as to how to address the situation, we will tell you and guide you through it,” he said.