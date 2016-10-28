Uniting for a very worthwhile cause

GOOD CAUSE: Paul Murphy, Will Deering and Rob Bennett.

IRRIGEAR and Hasqarna have come together to fight back against breast cancer.

The Husqvarna Pink Day to be held this weekend includes a sausage sizzle and a raffle with all proceeds directed to the McGrath Foundation.

Pink T-shirts and sombreros will feature heavily throughout the day in the spirit of supporting a serious cause which touches so many lives.

Irrigear manager Paul Murphy said the fight against breast cancer was a deeply emotional issue for both him and his family.

"Breast cancer is something everyone in this shop is close to,” he said.

"My mother and my aunties had it and I know a lot about it.

"Almost everyone probably knows someone with breast cancer or has a family member who had it and knows how it affects them.

"That's why we are trying to make some money and find a cure for it.”

Mr Murphy said every donation which goes toward fighting breast cancer would attract a ticket to go into the draw to win a $300 store voucher.

Anyone attending the fundraiser this weekend also has a chance to win a stunning weekend holiday for two at Hydeaway Bay at a guest house called Driftwood.

The Pink Day is held at the Irrigear store located at 19 Carlo Drive, running this Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

Mr Murphy called upon the Whitsunday community to embrace a day of goodwill and outside enjoyment.

"This is a worthwhile cause, and there are lots of worthwhile causes, but this is one everyone is close to,” he said.

Hasqvarna has supported breast cancer fundraising events at multiple stores throughout October.