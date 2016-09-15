Unleashed on Airlie Beach

AIRLIE Beach is set to party to the sounds of the internationally acclaimed masters of progressive house music: the Stafford Brothers.

Currently ranked as the number one DJs in Australia and ITM Award winners for three years in a row, the Stafford Brothers will deliver their own blend of house, electro and progressive house music at favourite local hang out Magnums Hotel.

The Stafford Brothers were the first ever electronic act signed to Cash Money Records when released their debut single called Hello, that featured Lil Wayne and Christina Milian in 2014.

Hello has already hit Double Platinum selling status reaching number four on the official singles chart and number one on iTunes dance chart.

In 2011 steaming up Australian TV screens the Stafford Brothers on FOX 8 stared in their own, six-part original show which followed the country's number one dance music duo as they take the European scene by storm on a tour filled with pumping music, exotic locations, pulsing crowds and glamorous parties.

Accessing all areas, both on-stage and off, this series introduces the audience to the crazy world of Chris and Matt Stafford, their management, their family, their friends and of course their fans.

The Stafford Brothers are currently touring Australia and are heading to the Whitsundays after a tour of the top end and Sydney.

The Gold Coast will be their last stop before heading to Las Vegas.

Don't miss your chance to check this pioneering home-grown Gold Coast duo on stage, live and loud at Airlie Beach's favourite party destination.

Matt and Chris Stafford have had a successful career that spans back almost a decade and show no signs of slowing.

Matt in an interview with Almost Famous website said it was his life long dream to party. Both have marketing degrees to their name and are now living the party dream.