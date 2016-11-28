29°
UPDATE: The latest on a tropical low in the Coral Sea

Troy Kippen
| 28th Nov 2016 9:48 AM
One of the first cyclones of the season could form off Solomon Island Photo: BOM
One of the first cyclones of the season could form off Solomon Island Photo: BOM

UPDATE 3.38pm: A tropical low in the Coral Sea south-east of Papua New Guinea has weakened, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The low is forecast to drift southward over the next 24 hours, before turning south-east on Tuesday.

"The system has failed to develop at all during the past 24 hours, and conditions will become more unfavourable for it to develop from mid-week. The chance for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone is low,” the bureau stated in its latest tropical cyclone outlook release.

The system has 5-20% chance of developing Tuesday or Wednesday and a less than 5% chance of developing Thursday.

Even if the cyclone develops it will not affect Queensland's east coast.

INITIAL: THE first cyclone of the season could be forming off the Solomon Islands.

A tropical low has developed in the north east Coral Sea, south-west of the Solomon Islands.

"The low is forecast to drift southward during the next 24-36 hours, before turning south-east on Tuesday,” the bureau said in a statement.

"There is a moderate chance (20-50%) the system will develop into a tropical cyclone on Tuesday.”

A bureau spokeswoman said it was tracking a low a few weeks ago, but this system "has more favourable conditions” to strengthen.

"We are expecting it to move south-east over the next few days and not impact the east coast (of Australia),” she said.

If the system forms it will be the first cyclone of the 2016-17 season.

According to a season outlook released earlier this year, the east coast can expect 'average to above average' cyclone activity in the Coral Sea.

The outlook reflected the strength of the La Nina system, which has a big impact on cyclone activity.

"Neutral to weak La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean and warmer than average ocean temperatures to the north and east of Australia have influenced this year's tropical cyclone outlook,” the bureau said.

Topics:  coral sea cyclone cyclone season mackay weather wildweather

