Vehicles reported stolen

A KAWASAKI jet-ski and Odessi boat trailer have been stolen from a storage site on Shute Harbour Road in Cannon Valley.

The vehicles are understood to have been taken between 6pm November 9 and 5.30am November 10.

Residents are urged to keep a lookout for the trailer with a registration number DW 5834 and the jet-ski displaying registration number JS 145.

Anyone with information can contact Whitsunday Police on 49488888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.