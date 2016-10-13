'Viking Cup' carnival awards announced

RUGBY UNION: The annual Whitsunday Junior Rugby Union Viking Cup was a massive hit last weekend.
Whitsunday was joined by Mackay District Rugby Union and the Nogoa Redclaw teams from Emerald for one huge day of rugby union with the under-6s to under-16s seeing close to 300 players taking part.
The club would like to thank all the supporters for making the Viking Cup such a great day.
Whitsunday Awards
U6: Most Valued Player - Will Ward, Best & Fairest Player - Talon Hay
U8: Most Valued Player - Jacob Hopes, Best & Fairest Player - Wes Homewood
U10: Most Valued Player - Logan Douglas, Best & Fairest Player - Sam Rogers
U12: Most Valued Player - Jack Briskey, Best & Fairest Player - Regin Pratt
U14: Most Valued Player - Lachlan Wedge, Best & Fairest Player - Jack McKinnon
U16: Most Valued Player - Nick Di Prima, Best & Fairest Player - Malachi Lane
Trophy Winners: Under 10 - Mackay, Under 12 - Nogoa Redclaws, Under 14 - Mackay, Under 16 - Nogoa Redclaws
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.