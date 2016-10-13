'Viking Cup' carnival awards announced

READY: The junior Whitsunday rugby under-12s are ready to do battle in the 'Viking Cup'.

RUGBY UNION: The annual Whitsunday Junior Rugby Union Viking Cup was a massive hit last weekend.

Whitsunday was joined by Mackay District Rugby Union and the Nogoa Redclaw teams from Emerald for one huge day of rugby union with the under-6s to under-16s seeing close to 300 players taking part.

The club would like to thank all the supporters for making the Viking Cup such a great day.

Whitsunday Awards

U6: Most Valued Player - Will Ward, Best & Fairest Player - Talon Hay

U8: Most Valued Player - Jacob Hopes, Best & Fairest Player - Wes Homewood

U10: Most Valued Player - Logan Douglas, Best & Fairest Player - Sam Rogers

U12: Most Valued Player - Jack Briskey, Best & Fairest Player - Regin Pratt

U14: Most Valued Player - Lachlan Wedge, Best & Fairest Player - Jack McKinnon

U16: Most Valued Player - Nick Di Prima, Best & Fairest Player - Malachi Lane

Trophy Winners: Under 10 - Mackay, Under 12 - Nogoa Redclaws, Under 14 - Mackay, Under 16 - Nogoa Redclaws