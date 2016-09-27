Vikings set sail for Proserpine for union carnival

READY: The junior Whitsunday rugby under-12s are ready to do battle in the 'Viking Cup'.

RUGBY UNION: The Whitsundays will host a wealth of rugby union talent next weekend as the Whitsunday Junior Rugby Union's biggest event of the season hits town.

The Viking Cup is a product of Whitsunday Raiders Junior Rugby Union and it will welcome its fourth edition this year.

For the first time, the cup will take place at the Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex on Sunday, October 2, boasting teams from Townsville, Burdekin, Mackay and the Central Highlands. There will be four teams in each grade, from under-8s, 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s.

Whitsunday Junior Raiders president Craig Spence said it was an easy decision to pick Proserpine as the host this year.

"We chose the Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex venue this year for the ability to have five games playing at the one time, giving the kids the opportunity to have more games and having such great facilities set up ready to go,” he said.

"We're looking forward to the day. It's all about participation from both the players and the parents and there's no greater reward than seeing smiles on the players' faces playing the game that they play in heaven.”

Spence said it would be an important day for rugby union in the region.

"The Viking Cup is a big deal for Airlie Beach. It's the most participated junior event on the rugby calendar,” he said.

"The kids get a kick out of people supporting them so it would be great to get a good crowd down there.”

Spence said the event was all about promoting the right spirit for the game.

All players are required to attend training on Friday, September 30, from 6pm.