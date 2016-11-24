Violence against women is not on

IN SUPPORT: Mayor Andrew Willcox, WCCS CEO Steve Alexander, Relationships Australia's Mike Fry and staff of the Whitsunday Regional Council show their support for White Ribbon Day.

WHITE Ribbon Day is about taking a stand.

The male staff of the Whitsunday Regional Council were seen to be doing just that on Tuesday when they all pledged their support of the cause.

Relationships Australia's Mike Fry said there were three main messages that White Ribbon Day aimed to promote.

"Which are: not to commit, condone or remain silent about violence to women and children,” Mr Fry said.

"This year the main theme is encouraging men to speak up and to challenge other men on their behaviour and things they say.”

Mr Fry agreed that in the past a common belief was that what went on behind closed doors was no one else's business but this is being challenged by White Ribbon Day.

"If you let that stuff go unchallenged it gets worse and worse and keeps going and escalates, then we see it on the news when someone gets killed,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox was on hand for a photo at the council's chambers in Proserpine and said the show of support was designed to demonstrate a willingness to adopt a new attitude toward violence.

"We just want to make sure that everyone in the Whitsundays understands that violence against women will not be tolerated,” Cr Willcox said.

"We are encouraging strong men to make a stand and say we will not commit any of these sort of acts.”

Councillor Ron Petterson backed the mayor's stance.

"We need to be positive role models and speak out against domestic violence in all forms,” Cr Petterson said.

"We must break the stigma of concealing this behaviour and encourage both the victims and perpetrators to seek help and support them in that journey.”

White Ribbon Day is tomorrow.