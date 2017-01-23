VMR Rescue boat back in action

AFTER nearly a month out of action, VMR's rescue vessel is back up and running.

Due to gearbox problems encountered after a towing operation, the VMR1 boat has been inactive since Boxing Day.

The new gearbox arrived last Friday and within an hour the mechanic installed the equipment.

VMR volunteer Norbert Gross said it was fortunate that very few incidents occurred while the rescue boat was down.

"It has actually been very quiet, the Queensland ambulance asked the water police to help them on three occasions when they would normally have us do it with no other requests for help," he said.

"The continual warning to make sure your gear is in good condition is starting to sink in."

Mr Gross thanked Justin from Airlie Beach Outboard Services for stepping in while others were on leave.

He also appreciated assistance from Hawke's Boatyard for allowing VMR1 to be stored for several weeks at no cost.

There is more good news to come with a new rescue vessel expected to arrive within weeks.

Mr Gross said VMR Whitsunday ordered a Noosa Cat Catamaran boat to enhance their rescue capabilities.

"The Noosa Cat Catamaran has an inboard diesel engine which should improve reliability and make it less likely to have an engine failure," he said.

"The existing boat is 12-15 years old and the new boat will have better technology and a lot of upgraded electronics not available ten years ago.

"There was a huge effort by the local community to provide funding with the Rotary Club and others helping a lot for this vessel which is close to a million dollars."

The new boat is expected to arrive by the end of January.

If there are any problems on the water call VMR Rescue on 4946 7207.