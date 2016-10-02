Volunteers going above and beyond

WITH the 500,000th cruise ship visitor coming in November, the role of Airlie Beach's own Cruise Ship Ambassadors has never been more important.

Jack Edgar, a former paramedic, has been a volunteer for the past 18 months and was recently required to kick into action.

"A lady and her son got off the ship. I immediately recognised she was in a bit of a crisis. She'd been on a ship from Sydney without her medication. By the time she'd got here, the first stop, her anxiety levels were over the top,” he said.

"She was having a major panic attack. She was virtually ready to do something really silly.

"We calmed her down. Another ambassador looked after her son. We got the medication. I sat her down in the car and she came back down.

"I've emailed her since, she had an absolute ball on the rest of the cruise. She got home and was fine.”

Mr Edgar described the situation as fairly normal for ambassadors with them regularly required to take people to the doctors, point them in the right direction and be their guide for the region.

The lady also responded with a letter addressed to Jack saying "one of your volunteers (Jack) possibly saved my life” and "that wonderful intuitive man recognised that perhaps I was in crises”.

Airlie Beach Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador co-ordinator Brian Richardson said they always provided an invaluable job.

"This isn't just about Jack, this is about the Ambassador group as a whole. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your time, effort and empathy on display at every cruise ship arrival,” he said.

"As co-ordinator of the Airlie Beach Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors I often take a breath and say wow to many of the things the Ambassadors do.”