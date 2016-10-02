28°
News

Volunteers going above and beyond

Dane Lillingstone | 2nd Oct 2016 9:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS: Ingrid Maring, Brian Richardson, Barb Bennett, Jack Edgar, Natacha Jochim, Gwen Jackson, Tony Dunn, Peter Payne, Maggie Jennings and Doug Hargraves.
VOLUNTEERS: Ingrid Maring, Brian Richardson, Barb Bennett, Jack Edgar, Natacha Jochim, Gwen Jackson, Tony Dunn, Peter Payne, Maggie Jennings and Doug Hargraves. Inge Hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH the 500,000th cruise ship visitor coming in November, the role of Airlie Beach's own Cruise Ship Ambassadors has never been more important.

Jack Edgar, a former paramedic, has been a volunteer for the past 18 months and was recently required to kick into action.

"A lady and her son got off the ship. I immediately recognised she was in a bit of a crisis. She'd been on a ship from Sydney without her medication. By the time she'd got here, the first stop, her anxiety levels were over the top,” he said.

"She was having a major panic attack. She was virtually ready to do something really silly.

"We calmed her down. Another ambassador looked after her son. We got the medication. I sat her down in the car and she came back down.

"I've emailed her since, she had an absolute ball on the rest of the cruise. She got home and was fine.”

Mr Edgar described the situation as fairly normal for ambassadors with them regularly required to take people to the doctors, point them in the right direction and be their guide for the region.

The lady also responded with a letter addressed to Jack saying "one of your volunteers (Jack) possibly saved my life” and "that wonderful intuitive man recognised that perhaps I was in crises”.

Airlie Beach Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador co-ordinator Brian Richardson said they always provided an invaluable job.

"This isn't just about Jack, this is about the Ambassador group as a whole. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your time, effort and empathy on display at every cruise ship arrival,” he said.

"As co-ordinator of the Airlie Beach Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors I often take a breath and say wow to many of the things the Ambassadors do.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach, jack edgar, volunteer cruise ship ambassadors, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Volunteers going above and beyond

Volunteers going above and beyond

Jack Edgar is a valuable member of the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

Wild West Fun coming Bowen's way.

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Local Partners

Volunteers going above and beyond

Jack Edgar is a valuable member of the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

kids pick the brains of science guru Dr Karl at Cannonvale Library.

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

Wild West Fun coming Bowen's way.

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Bowen all ready to explode into colour

EXPLODING: The first Bowen Colour Xplosion will be held next weekend.

BOWEN will erupt in colour during the first Bowen Colour Xplosion on

United against sexual violence

TOGETHER: WCCS counsellor Devorah Wynn, constable Syrrell Howard, WCCS counsellor Mandy Coles, WCCS CEO Steve Alexander, constable Andrew Walsh and Proserpine Hospital social worker Draz Stanko.

October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Gordon Ramsay was stung by a jellyfish on his penis during a family holiday.

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor judges Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

A WAVE of new shows will launch after the footy finals.

Britney Spears smoked cannabis as a teenager

Britney Spears

Britney Spears experimented with cannabis when she was 17.

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to perform in coveted spot

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Bruce Highway Farm with Huge Shed &amp; New Home

91385 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 4 11 $895,000

Your opportunity is now!....to secure this 41.27 Hectare (102 acres) grazing property with new 440 m2 shed situated on the Bruce Highway just north of...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

The Good Life

1 Anzac Avenue, Marian 4753

House 3 2 6 $720,000 neg

This timeless property offers a rare opportunity to enter the acerage market with a 4.5 acre level block. Features include: - 3 x built-in bedrooms, main with...

Renovated and Ready to Please

9 Kemmis Street, Eton 4741

House 3 1 $160,000

Located on a large 1,006 square metre site in the small rural township of Eton, approx. 27km west of Mackay, is this recently renovated gem. The low set three...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.