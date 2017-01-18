Warriors are back making a splash

SWIMMING:

The Whitsunday Warriors are back in action after the Christmas break.

The Whitsunday Warriors are adult swimmers who enjoy swim training for fitness.

Many of the Warriors love to train in the water because it keeps their heart rates up but takes some of the impact stress off their bodies.

Swimming can also build endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness and help maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart and lungs.

Most of the swimmers train just to keep fit, relax and to feel good. There is a misconception that the Whitsunday Warriors are serious swimmers who only train for competition and that is not the case. The Warriors are mostly into swimming for fun, fitness and friendship.

The club would like to welcome adults to come along and join in one of training sessions. The club trains swimmers on Tuesday evenings at 5.30pm and Sunday mornings at 9am at the Proserpine Pool. All the coaches are highly qualified and have many years of experience.

For more information about adult swim training, please contact Kay or Bob Corskie on 49454556.