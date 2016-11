CHAMPION: Mack Horton spoke about his Olympics experience to the Hamilton Island crowd on Friday night.

AS PART of their massive triathlon and ocean swim weekend, Hamilton Island hosted a "Carbs on the Couch" evening with Olympians Susie O'Neill and Mack Horton.

Check out what they had to say on Friday night.

Olympic legend Susie O'Neill speaks about her Hamilton Island experiences.: Olympic legend Susie O'Neill speaks about her Hamilton Island experiences.