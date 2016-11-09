We have a new Whitsunday champion

KNOCK-OUT: New Australian Battle of The Beach Welterweight Champion Remi 'The Vigorous' Vigor.

MMA: Airlie Beach has a new champion in town with local mixed martial artist Remi Vigor claiming a stunning TKO victory and the Amateur Battle of the Beach Welterweight championship on Saturday night.

Fighting on the Yepoon card on Saturday, Vigor managed to stop Hayden Buckman in the first minute of their bout with a straight right and left kick combination before finishing the fight with some swift ground and pound.

It was an explosive win for the 22-year-old amateur but it hasn't come easy.

"It was the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Vigor said.

"It's probably one of the most rewarding feelings having something come together exactly as it was planned. We had even practised this exact combo for the past 12 weeks.

"It was really a good feeling.

"I have to thank Anton and Dan Zealand and all of the guys from Whitsunday Martial Arts. I wouldn't be here without them.”

The win was made all the more impressive with Vigor carrying a niggling injury into the fight.

"I got hurt pretty badly two weeks out and tore some ligaments in the side of my leg,” he said.

"I was a bit worried how I'd make it through the fight.”

With a 10-week fight camp over, the champ says he's going to now take some time off and see what opportunities come his way.

"Potentially I'll head back down and defend the belt,” he said.

"If I turn professional I can't defend it.

"There'll be another Airlie Fight Night coming up that I'd like to fight on too.”

Vigor has been training in MMA for the past four years and has since gone 4-1 in his amateur career, with his first two fights in boxing.

After training initially in wrestling and Jiu Jitsu, a close relationship with his high school teacher and UFC fighter Anton Zafir, swayed him towards MMA.

"Anton was actually my teacher at school, he was just like I've just starting doing this new sport (MMA),” Vigor said.

"We were close at school.

"Anton and Dan both said, if you want to do MMA you have to learn to box.”

With his day job working at Waters Edge and his success in his amateur fights, does he ever want to follow in the footsteps of Zafir and fight in the UFC?

"I've thought about it a few times. Anton was the role model as far as sporting is concerned,” he said.

"You never know what will come along one day I suppose.”

It was a successful night for Whitsunday Martial Arts with Jake Algie also claiming a TKO win in the first minute of the first round after some technical boxing saw him repeatedly drop his opponent.