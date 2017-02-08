'We missed out': Costigan

INVESTMENT CALL: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan says federal funding is needed to upgrade the airport.

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has called on his federal colleagues to step up to the plate with investment towards the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Mr Costigan said Townsville received customs and immigration funding ahead of the previous election while the Whitsundays got nothing.

"The member for Herbert (Ewen Jones) at the time did a pretty good job at convincing Canberra of facilitating customs at Townsville airport - good on them, but we missed out,” he said.

"Airports cost money to upgrade and invest in and the ratepayers can't do it on their own.”

The 2015-16 Federal Budget shows $26.2 million was allocated to Townsville and Sunshine Coast airports across four years to establish permanent border clearance services.

A representative for Dawson MP George Christensen directed the Whitsunday Times to his jobs plan.

"I have already arranged for both (Mackay and Whitsunday) airports to have initial inspections with Immigration and Border Protection Department representatives to identify airport infrastructure and resourcing requirements,” the statement said.

A Whitsunday Regional Council representative said $24 million towards the airport runway upgrade was part of the airport's growth strategy.