WFC ladies can hold heads high after loss

Dane Lillingstone | 21st Sep 2016 5:30 PM
FINALISTS: The Whitsunday Football Club Ladies grand final team on Saturday.
SOCCER: The Whitsunday FC ladies started this season with a brand new team, practising on netball courts, and they finished the season in the grand final.

Travelling to Mackay to take on the Wanderers on Saturday, Whitsunday conceded early and never fully recovered as Wanderers claimed a 3-0 win and the Mackay and Regional Football Zone ladies competition.

It was two early goals that rocked Whitsunday as they found themselves 2-0 down within 15 minutes.

They managed to take the same score to half-time but a 60th minute goal to Wanderers all but sealed the match.

Whitsunday coach and player Michelle Wild said it was a frustrating game.

"I think that they just wanted it more than us,” she said.

"Nerves got the better of us on the day. We had all the possession, we just couldn't convert that into goals

"We had our chances.”

The team has come a long way this year after not fielding a team last season.

"Its been a really good season for the girls given it was a new team,” Wild said.

"To see them improve that much and form good friendships, we'd like to keep as many players as we can and keep that momentum heading into next season and keep building women's soccer up.”

