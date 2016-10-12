WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

SOCCER: The Whitsunday Football Club seniors wrapped up their season on Saturday night with their presentations at Down Under Bar and Grill.

Young gun and rugby league convert Byron Muller had a night to remember as he claimed three awards including the President's Award and the Division 1 Most Improved Player and Players' Player.

Ben Mcloughlin also claimed the prestigious Jade Taylor Memorial trophy for player of the year.

Other winners included Golden Boot winner Becka Page and Whitsunday Times contributor and Club Person winner Alison Langevad.

WFC has had a busy year with four senior teams in the Mackay competition.

WFC president Steve Tween said it had been a successful year for the club.

"Resurrecting a ladies team this year has been successful after not being able to field one in 2015. Div 1 men, reserves and prems have all worked hard throughout the season,” he said.

"We had two new senior coaches this year who did a fantastic job.

"We picked up quite a few new players who had moved into the area and also some of our local youngsters moved up into senior football ranks. These players did a fine job playing in both the women's and men's teams.”

Although they didn't take home any silverware, the ladies team made the grand final and the premier men's side made it to the major semi final.

"We are proud of all our players and with our club growing every year we always welcome new players and coaches with open arms.

"We look forward to a successful 2017.”

Award winners

Women: Best and Fairest - Amy Scanlan, Most Improved Players - Tammi Ludwig and Dakota Hadley, Players' Player - Michelle Wild

Division 1 Men: Coach's Player - Andrew McHugh, Most Improved Player - Byron Muller, Players' Player - Byron Muller

Reserves: Best and Fairest - Crosby Rechtin, Most Improved Player - Jesse Presenza, Players' Player - Nathan Sothmann

Premiers: Coach's Player - Ryan Lee, Impact Player - Tom Machin, Players' Player - Sam Reynolds.