What catches your eye in the Whitsundays?

21st Oct 2016 3:38 PM
MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played at the annual event later this year.Photo contributed.
MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played at the annual event later this year.Photo contributed.

YOU won't find too many places in the world more scenic than the Whitsundays and now a study will be carried out to compile a list of its most eye catching and important features.

Whitsunday Regional Council has announced the scenic amenity study will also involve asking residents what they consider to be the region's most important features.

Council has hired consultants Cardno to map and assess the scenic values and varied landscape character of the region, using a standard method in Queensland, which council says will help identify the features of importance to the Whitsundays and community.

"The Scenic Amenity Study will inform a new mapping overlay within the draft Planning Scheme to facilitate development in a manner that protects areas of high scenic value," Mayor Andrew Willcox said.

"The scenic preferences of the regional community will be established by representative samples of residents, who will review photographs and give each image a relative score, according to individual preferences."

Photographs of local landscape and scenery will be in show at four sessions in Airlie Beach, Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine.

Each session will will go for around two hours on November 9 and 10.

Those unable to make the sessions who would still like to have some input into protecting areas of scenic value can visit yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au and complete the survey.

Following the assessment sessions, the photographs and their average 'scores' will be analysed and incorporated, together with visual exposure modelling, into a combined map of scenic amenity.

To register visit www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/Scenic-Amenity- Study. Forms need to be submitted by October 27.

