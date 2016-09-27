What caused earthquake off Airlie Beach: expert

Map of earthquakes across australia including the one off BowenPhoto: Contributed

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Airlie last night is just one of many aftershocks from last month's larger 5.8 tremor.

Conspiracy theories were flying as people suggested the quake which was felt along the central coast at 10.15pm Monday night was related to a meteor striking near Gladstone two hours earlier.

This was discounted however with lead seismologist with the Central Queensland Seismology Group Mike Turnbull explaining the quake felt last night was linked with the previous one on August 18.

"When the magnitude 5.8 occurred it released most of the stress that caused the earthquake," he said.

"But some stress remains and over the next several months we'll get aftershocks which will relieve the rest of it.

"This is just one in a sequence of earthquakes."

Due to the severity of the initial quake, Mr Turnbull expects the region will receive aftershocks for up to 12 months.

Since the 5.8-magnitude earthquake last month, there have been hundreds of aftershocks recorded of various sizes.

Usually aftershocks tend to reduce in severity as time progresses, however Mr Turnbull said this second major tremor was not unexpected.

"What happens in this case, over the first two weeks after the magnitude 5.8 we got quite a lot of earthquakes," he said.

"As time goes on, the aftershock magnitudes tend to drop off.

"However, about three weeks after the magnitude 5.8, the aftershocks tended to stop very suddenly.

"From that I was expecting in the near future we would have an aftershock larger than the other aftershocks and that's exactly what happened."

Mr Turnbull said we should expect several other aftershocks over the next week which will vary between 2.8-3-magnitude.