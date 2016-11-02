Where legends are made

ROCKING: Bill Chambers will perform at the Airlie Festival of Music and provide singing and guitar workshops at the Fishjam stage.

THERE is far more to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music than one main stage of raw musical talent.

A weekend stroll along the main street will reveal an abundance of irresistible frontline acts at more than 17 venues.

The FishJam stage, running for its fourth year at the festival of music, will be a major drawcard for Whitsunday youth.

Whether seeking a chance to learn from music superstars in music workshops, or looking to just appreciate the music, this outdoor setting has everyone sorted.

Allowing for each day of the festival, Phil Emmanuel will run a guitar workshop on Friday, Bill Chambers (pictured) will do a guitar and song-writing workshop on Saturday and Kieran McCarthy will provide his own specialist songwriting workshop on Sunday.

Bill Chambers said the key message for aspiring stars was to aim for originality.

"We all have heroes and people we want to imitate but, if you want to succeed, you have to develop your own sound,” he said.

"If you can find a way to turn heads, that is how legends are made.”

The FishJam stage will also welcome many live performances, including the Proserpine State High School Concert band, Burdekin Christian College band and the FishJam band themselves consisting of Bob Barford and Melissa and Paul Saunders.

Festival-goers seeking an indoor music vibe environment can also visit ticketed venues including Magnums Hotel, Anchor Bar, Fish D'vine, Cactus Jacks, KC's Grill and Bar and many more.

Big names such as 8 Ball Aitken, Konspiracy Killers and Tim Griffin will appear at selected venues, allowing for an excellent opportunity to catch them if they are missed on the main stage.

The festival of music will feature 74 bands across a massive number of venues.

VENUES

Airlie Tree House; Anchor Bar; Bacellona Abell Point; Cactus Jacks; Beaches Backpackers; Cafe One 3; Down Under Bar; Fish D'vine; Fishjam; KC's Grill and Bar; Magnums; Port of Airlie; Sorrento's; Shed Bar; Whitsunday Sailing Club; Main Tent; Capers on the Esplanade