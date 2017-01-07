Flights cancelled at Whitsunday Airport for second day

FLOODED: Cars are continuing to drive through Shute Harbour Road, Hamilton Plains.

ALL flights to and from the Whitsunday Coast Airport have been cancelled for a second day due to extreme weather conditions.

Such flights include Tiger Air flight TT 394, Jetstar flights JQ 830 and JQ 832 and Virgin Australia flight VA 1117.

Whitsunday Coast Airport will release another update at 8am tomorrow regarding tomorrow's flights.

The closure of Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains, the main connecting road between Airlie Beach and Proserpine, has also contributed to cancellations.

Gregory-Cannonvalley Road at Crofton Creek, Brandy Creek Road at Brandy Creek, Conway Road at palm Creek and Orchid Creek, Strathdickie Road at Myrtle Creek and Riordanvale Road are also closed due to flooding until further notice.

Whitsunday floods: A selection of flooded creeks as of 11am on Saturday.

Disaster Management Coordinator, Scott Tellegen said three people have already been rescued from their car by emergency services after attempting to drive through flood water.

Motorists are reminded to be extra cautious on the roads and avoid flooded areas.

Anyone wanting updates on rescheduling flights are urged to contact the airlines directly.

For latest road conditions visit www.131940.qld.gov.au.