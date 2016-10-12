27°
Whitsunday Christian College students tap into the soul

Jacob Wilson | 12th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
EXPRESSIVE: Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth and her project inspired by missionary work in Thailand.
EXPRESSIVE: Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth and her project inspired by missionary work in Thailand.

WHITSUNDAY Christian College's Art exhibition displayed soulful and thought-provoking pieces of art.

With varying thematic structures and ability across all year levels from prep to grade 12, the exhibition last Thursday showcased an abundance of individuality.

Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth used her art project to portray a profound message about wealth inequality.

"It took a lot of time, I went through trying to manipulate the clay and turn it into paint,” she said.

"I spray-painted it onto the glass and got little bits of rubbish added with ash to give it a poverty look.

"It is all about how money is the start of where we have all this conflict between bad and good.

"I got back from a mission trip in Thailand which inspired the piece.”

Caitlin Hutchison took the opportunity to reflect her views on international affairs and relate them to Australia.

"When I was discovering what I wanted to do for the artwork the Paris attacks had happened and I was thinking about our country and terrorism,” she said.

"I did a lot of research in the beginning and a lot of remaking.

"It took about 16 weeks for both the research and making of the project.”

Art exhibition co-ordinator Glenda Vickers said the exhibition night was testimony to how important art was as a school subject.

"Art taps into the soul of a person, it is a very deep and meaningful activity for someone to be engaged in,” she said.

"It involves a lot of higher-order thinking, decision-making and problem solving and students can carry those skills across to all sorts of other subjects and life in general.

"We are very accepting of a whole range of abilities.”

Mrs Vickers praised everyone's contribution to making the exhibition possible.

"It has been a real team effort across the entire college - I have been really impressed with how everyone stepped up,” she said.

"Everyone was given a role and they did it without reminders which I thought was fantastic.”

The exhibition featured a variety of styles of work including indigenous art, lino, Picasso-inspired abstracts, creative pieces reflecting individual student creativity and much more.

An art exhibition will be on display at the Whitsunday Christian College Open Day Fair on Saturday, from 2-7pm.

