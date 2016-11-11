Whitsunday community remembers the fallen

VETERAN: Captain Colin (Sandy) James Prior honoured his father at the service this morning in Cannonvale.

DECORATED in medals, Captain Colin (Sandy) James Prior stood from his wheelchair, and walked aided to lay a wreath in honour of his father at the Cannonvale Cenotaph today.

"My father was in the guards armoured division of the British second army," he said.

"I wear all these ribbons for him."

Captain Prior, who was involved in Malaya Borneo in the Vietnam era, joined more than 60 others at the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch Remembrance Day Service in Cannonvale this morning.

Beside him was John Miller, who also fought in Vietnam.

"Two of my mates were killed in Vietnam and I honour them on this day," he said.

"Even being here and surrounded by trees and the grass reminds me of the jungle which I spent a year in during that time."

Remembrance Day 2016: Crowds gathered at the Cannonvale Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day Service this morning.

Deputy of the Airlie Beach / Whitsunday RSL sub-branch, Chris Bull, welcomed attendees and shared with the crowd the meaning behind Remembrance Day.

"On the 11th of 11th, that's when the guns fell silent," he said.

"What we have to remember to is the population of Australia wasn't 23 million, it was 3.5 million, nearly four million.

"There were at least 5000 losses a day so it was a hell of a loss to Australia."

Envoy Stuart Grice read prayers and the Ode to the Fallen before RSL members and others laid wreaths.

Airlie Norton performed the Australian National Anthem.

REMEMBERING: Josef Concy fought in the US special forces alongside the Australians. Inge Hansen

Another veteran in the crowd, Josef Concy fought alongside the Australians in the US special forces and said Remembrance Day brought back all the memories of his friends left behind.

"We (The US special forces) had the smallest unit in Vietnam and so we'd work in small teams so sometimes we'd come back with maybe one or two men," he said.

"That's why today is a great way to remember those we unfortunately left behind."