Whitsunday dancers hit the big time

GROWING up in Proserpine, Laura Vlasic had little exposure to classical dance, but that didn't stop her having dreams of making the big time as a dancer.

Last week the former Dee Jays dance student, now studying at the Australian Conservatoire of Ballet in Melbourne along with another former Whitsunday dancer Georgie Bailey, found out they had been accepted by the Sydney Dance Company to take part as pre-professional dancers in 2017.

"I only did one audition and was hoping to be accepted by the Sydney Dance Company. It is really exciting,” Ms Vlasic said.

PERFECT POISE: Dancer Georgie Bailey will attend the pre-professional 2017 season with the Sydney Dance Company.

Ms Vlasic said it was a great opportunity and she felt like the chance to dance with the company next year would open up a whole new realm for her as a dancer.

Ms Vlasic's former teacher and principal at Dee Jays Denise Hadley said the pre-professional year in 2017 would give the girls a taste of what it was like to be a professional dancer and was "excited” by their successful auditions.

"They get to dance alongside professional dancers and it's to see if the company wants them and they get a chance to see what it's like to be a professional dancer,” she said.

"They took a selfie at the auditions and then I got the phone call from Laura to say she had been accepted. To get one is good but to get both in is unbelievable.”