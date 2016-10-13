Whitsunday girls in Miss Teen Australia

THE Miss Teen Australia competition rolled into Airlie Beach on Friday for the state finals, with three local girls flying the Whitsunday flag.

Paitin Powell, 18, Isabella Burnup, 14, and Annica Shanks, 16, all took part in the Queensland state finals at the weekend as they joined a group of 75 hopefuls in junior and senior sections.

READY: The senior Miss Teen entrants at Airlie Beach on Friday. Isabella Photography

"This is actually my third year doing Miss Teen Australia,” Ms Powell said.

"I've done it since I was about 15. I've been with Brooke Lee Modelling for the last couple of years and Brooke's just gotten me into it and that's how I've learnt really.

"The first day we meet and greet with the girls and get to know everybody and everyone that helps out, take photos and have fun.

"Saturday night is the event. Seniors are judged on swimwear and evening wear and the juniors it's cocktail and active wear. We're judged on our personality, how we present ourselves on a stage and how we speak in front of people.”

The girls took part in photo shoots across Airlie Beach before heading to Mackay on Saturday night for the finals with Ms Powell managing to place as the 8th runner-up in seniors.

INSET: Eighth runner-up Paitin Powell, of Strathdickie, was entering for her third year. Isabella Photography

Miss Teen Australia Queensland state manager Brooke Lee said it was the the largest state final in Australia.

"The crowning ceremony was a massive success... with over 250 people attending the show. Thank you to all of our sponsors, Whitsunday Regional Council and Mackay Regional Council for their support as well,” she said.

The national finals will be held in January in Cairns.