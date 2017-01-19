Whitsunday infrastructure in the works

Whitsunday Mayor and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at the community cabinet last year.

THE Whitsundays can hit the ground running with $4.36 million allocated as part of the Works for Queensland program.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said council would quickly seek to put the money to good use.

"I have already held discussions with our CEO Barry Omundson, we will set down next week with all councillors to assess and prioritise projects which will benefit the community across our region,” he said.

"This council has been highly proactive in partnering with the State Government during the recent tough economic times and we are grateful for the allocated $4.36 million to the Whitsunday Region."

All councils are encouraged to nominate projects by early February with projects expected to be completed by the end of November 2017.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said priority for funding had been given to areas in need of an economic boost

The Works for Queensland program makes a total of $200 million available across 65 regional councils for infrastructure purposes.